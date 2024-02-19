Fans of 'The Kardashians' are long awaiting their season five premiere. However, details have been tight lipped until now.

The Kardashians will be on your television screen sooner than you might think. The reality show that stars Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and Kris Jenner will be arriving this spring, according to E! Online.

Last Season On The Kardashians

Many fans dubbed season four of The Kardashians the “Tristan Thompson apology tour,” as many scenes featured the NBA star doing just that: apologizing. Other than Thompson's cameos throughout the season, there were many milestones for the family. This season is when Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, celebrated their gender reveal, announcing that the two will have their first child, a son, together after trying for some time. The couple welcomed their son Rocky Thirteen Barker in November 2023.

As for Kim, in season four, she treated her eldest son, Saint, and his friends to a London trip to meet their favorite soccer stars. She also officiated a wedding between her longtime hairstylist, Chris Appleton, and actor Lukas Gage in Las Vegas. Unfortunately, six months after they said “I do,” the couple called it quits. Kim and Kourtney's relationship also makes a turn for the better after the tension of season three is seemingly water under the bridge.

As Khloé navigates her co-parenting relationship with Thompson, she also sticks up for herself when explaining to Kris how she needs more attention on the managerial side. Kris comes up with a clever way to be everywhere at once for her children.

As for Kendall and Kylie, they made brief appearances on the show, so hopefully, we can see more of them in the upcoming season.

What Are The Kardashians Up To Now?

A lot has transpired off-camera that fans are hoping to see on the show. For starters, Kylie and actor Timothee Chalamet are officially exclusive as they made their appearances at several A-list events. The two were rumored to have been dating since last summer.

Kendall called things off with Bad Bunny before Thanksgiving, but most recently, sources have suggested that the two are in talks about rekindling their romance but are still not together at this time.

As for Kim, to the public knowledge, she has been single. However, she has been attached to romance rumors with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., with sources saying they have been getting to know each other in private for close to a year. They are unsure when the two will make their romance official.

A date for season five has not been disclosed at this time, but in the meantime, you can catch up with the Kardashians on Hulu now.