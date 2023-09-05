David Fincher wants people to fear their Home Depot shopping experience.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival during the press conference for his newest film, The Killer and its titular character, played by Michael Fassbender. “He didn't need to be frightening,” Fincher said of Fassbender's character.

(WATCH) David Fincher on main character, hopes people will be scared enough by ‘The Killer’ to worry about the next person in line at Home Depot #Venezia80 pic.twitter.com/5PXj1c77R0 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) September 3, 2023

He continued by talking about the “mundanity of evil” that Fassbender portrays in The Killer. “My hope is that someone will see this film and get very nervous about the person behind them in line at Home Depot,” he said.

Per Netflix, the synopsis of The Killer reads: “After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.”

Michael Fassbender stars as the titular Killer, while Charles Parnell, Tilda Swinton, Kerry O'Malley, and Sala Baker also star in the film. The Killer premiered at the Venice Film Festival on September 3. It will then get a limited theatrical release on October 27 before streaming on Netflix on November 10.

David Fincher is an Oscar-nominated director known for the likes of Seven, Fight Club, and The Social Network. His last two films, Mank and The Killer, were both distributed by Netflix. Mank was a film about the production of the script of Orson Welles' Citizen Kane.

Other credits from Fincher's filmography include Alien 3, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Gone Girl. Fincer's films have garnered 40 total Oscar nominations, and nine total wins. With the reception The Killer got in Venice, he could he heading for even more nomination.s.

The Killer will be released on October 27.