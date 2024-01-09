Kaitlyn Dever has officially joined The Last of Us Season 2 as Abby.

After rumors swirled that Kaitlyn Dever was in talks to play Abby in The Last of Us Season 2, an official decision has been made.

A massive get

The HBO show will get a massive boost as Dever officially joins the cast.

“Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, co-creators of the series, said.”Nothing matters more than talent, and we're thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family.”

This is Dever's first blockbuster project. While primarily known for her roles in films like Booksmart, The Spectacular Now, and Ticket to Paradise, Dever first gained notoriety for her TV roles.

She starred in Last Man Standing for the first six seasons. As her career blossomed, she took a back seat into a recurring role from Seasons 7-9. Dever also starred in Justified and Dopesick.

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the popular PlayStation game of the same name. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead the series as Joel and Ellie, respectively. If Season 2 is a faithful adaptation, Dever will have a huge role.

Kaitlyn Dever has experience with video games. She did the motion capture and played the role of Cassie Drake in Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. Some of her other notable film credits include Detroit, Beautiful Boy, Dear Evan Hansen, No One Will Save You, and Next Goal Wins.