Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) could be eyed for a key role in the upcoming Last of Us Season 2 for HBO on the heels of No One Will Save You.

The Last of Us Season 2 will get into production soon. And HBO could be eyeing up-and-comer Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart) for a key role.

Dever for Abby?

According to Jeff Sneider via his new outlet, The Insneider, Dever is “in talks” to play Abby in the upcoming second season. Ironically, Dever was previously considered for the role of Ellie, which eventually went to Bella Ramsey. Dever did a table read for the iconic character.

Should Dever and HBO come to a deal, Abby will be the juxtaposition of Ellie. According to Snyder, Abby is “positioned as a rival to Ramsey's Ellie.”

Sources told Sneider that Dever is likely to land the Last of Us role thanks to her performance in Brian Duffield's No One Will Save You. The film featured Dever giving a mostly silent performance during a alien invasion. Say what you want about the film, but Dever gave another stellar performance.

Known for her leading role in Booksmart, Kaitlyn Dever has become one of the best actresses of her time. Some of her early roles included ones in Justified and Last Man Standing. In 2019, she starred in Unbelievable, and in 2021, she earned herself an Emmy nomination for her performance in Dopesick.

On the film side, Dever has starred in the likes of The Spectacular Now, Short Term 12, and Dear Evan Hansen. 2022 featured a double feature of rom-coms as Dever starred in Ticket to Paradise and Rosaline — a variation of the Romeo & Juliet story. In addition to her role in No One Will Save You, Dever has a small role in Next Goal Wins. She plays Thomas Rongen's daughter, Nicole.

The Last of Us is an adaptation of the popular video game series of the same name. Season 1 premiered earlier this year to critical acclaim. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey play Joel and Ellie, respectively. A Last of Us Season 2 is coming, and now that the strikes are over, expect it to be sooner than later. Snedier's report indicates it's “expected” to premiere in 2025.