Hot on the heels of the highly-popular HBO series, The Last of Us, star Bella Ramsey has lined up her next film.

Deadline exclusively reported that Ramsey has joined the cast of Monstrous Beauty as the star of the period drama. In the film, which will combine history and fiction, they will play an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II with a rare condition that results in them being covered entirely in hair.

Actor-director Romola Garai — a veteran of period dramas — will write and direct Monstrous Beauty. Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) will produce for Stigma Films. Dominic West (The Wire) will play King Charles II, Ruth Negga (Passing) will play an actress who’s also his mistress named Nell Gwyn, and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) will play Aphra Ben — the first published female playwright. Per Deadline’s report, filming is set to begin this September.

The synopsis via the Deadline article: “Set in the 17th Century, Monstrous Beauty is the story of a unique young woman, Barbara Field (Ramsey), born into poverty with a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. Given the precious gift of an education, she is offered the opportunity of a place in the luxurious and decadent court of King Charles II (West), as a ‘Natural Wonder’ where people with extraordinary appearances mix with the aristocracy.

“Fuelled by the desire to be defined for who she is rather than how she looks, Barbara aspires to become a playwright under the auspices of famous actress Nell Gwyn (Negga), powerful mistress to the King. Nell herself is intent on teaching Charles a public lesson on the true appreciation of women beyond their physical appearance. Barbara seeks the help of famous playwright of the day, Aphra Behn (Shaw), and casts beautiful actor Vale (the object of Barbara’s own desire) as the lead, despite his lack of talent. But will Barbara succeed in becoming a woman of independent means whilst challenging a highly patriarchal society, and become master of her own destiny?”

Bella Ramsey first gained fame from her recurring role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones but has come a long way since then. They starred in the Lena Dunham-directed Catherine Called Birdy for Amazon Studios last fall and in recent months have been seen as Ellie in HBO’s adaptation of the 2013 video game, The Last of Us alongside Pedro Pascal.

No release date has been announced, but as stated above, production should kick off this September.