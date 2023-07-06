Disney's latest live-action remake, The Little Mermaid, is set to make a splash on digital platforms very soon. However, the Halle Bailey-led film's digital release comes with a catch.

It was announced that The Little Mermaid will hit digital platforms on July 25 (the 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release will come on September 19). The “catch,” so to speak, is that one of the bonus features includes a “Sing Along” version of the film. The lyrics to all of the songs will appear on-screen when you watch this version of the film.

This is the perfect option for fans of The Little Mermaid and its iconic soundtrack. And now, people will be able to sing along with “The Scuttlebutt” should they wish. Other bonus features include featurettes with director Rob Marshall, various cast members, and behind-the-scenes looks at creating the underwater world in the film. There are also song breakdown featurettes included.

The Little Mermaid is Disney's latest live-action remake and was an adaptation of their 1989 animated film. It starred Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, and Javier Bardem as King Triton. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina all voiced iconic characters from the original film, Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle, respectively.

Like the film or not, you can't deny that Disney has a formula that works with these remakes. The Little Mermaid grossed a whopping $527 million during its theatrical run that began on Memorial Day weekend. During that four-day holiday weekend, the film debuted to a $118.8 million weekend ($95.5 million three-day total).

The Little Mermaid will be released on digital platforms on July 25.