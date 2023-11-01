Goose, a Flerken, was introduced in Captain Marvel and return in The Marvels. Here's exactly what Carol Danvers' cat is.

Goose, the adorable Flerken from Captain Marvel, will reprise his role in the upcoming MCU film, The Marvels.

What is a Flerken, you asked? While Goose may look like a standard orange cat, he's way more than what meets the eye.

Who is Goose?

Goose was first introduced in Captain Marvel. As Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are investigating the Air Force base, he come and rubs on her leg. She looks as though she knows there's more to him, but she just continues on.

After escaping the Skrulls, Carol and Fury fly a jet and encounters an orange cat. While he could have left the orange cat behind, he decides to take him along for the ride.

Up until the ending of the film, Fury assumes Goose is just a cat. It even scares Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), who attempts to warn Fury that he's “not a cat,” but a Flerken, rather.

When Fury and Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) are captured, the Skrulls put a muzzle on Goose after deeming his threat level as high. “It's a cat, not Hannibal Lecter,” Fury quips.

Fury realizes that Goose is more than just a cat when he swallows the Tesseract for safe keeping. A little while later, during the climactic third act battle, Fury is being attacked by aliens when he holds up the cat. It isn't as if he really knew what Goose was capable of — it was a Hail Mary effort and it ended up a touchdown.

Upon seeing this, Fury continues to use him as a weapon. The results are mixed, as Goose won't attack on command.

What happened to Goose?

They all survive, and Goose is taken with the team on the jet. Fury holds him up in full Lion King style before he's scratched in the eye. That's right — Fury needs an eyepatch thanks to this Flerken.

But he survives, and Goose will return in The Marvels.

What exactly is a Flerken?

A Flerken is an alien creature that merely resembles what we call a cat. They have the intelligence of humans and also octopus-like tentacles that come out of their mouths. They're able to swallow up big objects, including humans, and store items as Goose did with the Tesseract in Captain Marvel.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.