The first teaser trailer for The Marvels is finally here, and one of the most exciting aspects is seeing the team-up of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Here’s why the three are connected and have to team up.

When the trailer opens, we see Monica and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) working in outer space. All of a sudden, when she touches a mysterious energy field that looks straight out of Interstellar, she’s blasted back, and suddenly Kamala Khan, or Ms. Marvel, takes her place, thus sending Monica to a planet with a bunch of aliens running at her. As she puts her hands up to guard herself, it triggers powers that then send Carol Danvers, or Captain Marvel, to Kamala’s house where she finds her Captain Marvel-littered walls full of posters and other swag of her. Even the Marvel Studios logo is swapped until a purple energy much like the source of Kamala’s powers takes over it similar to the energy field in space and flips it back into place.

But why are these three heroes connected and swapping places with each other upon using their powers? In Ms. Marvel, Kamala gains the family heirloom, a bracelet, which is the key to her powers. Thanks to a post-credits scene from Ms. Marvel, we know that Kamala and Carol have a connection when the two swap places — a shot shown in the trailer for The Marvels.

Monica, on the other hand, gained powers in WandaVision when she pushes through to the inside of the hexagonal Westview. Upon entering, she hears the voices of her mother and Carol, so the source of her powers is also linked to the same entity as both Carol’s and Kamala’s. While Monica is the only one of the trio to not get a cool moniker yet, that could soon change thanks to an interview writer Eve L. Ewing did with Black Comic Lords earlier this year.

It seems that the three heroes all share the same source of their powers, thus explaining their connection. We’ll have to wait until The Marvels releases later this year to see them team up.

The Marvels will be released on November 10.