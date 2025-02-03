Reactions to the Luka Doncic-for-Anthony Davis trade, which surfaced late Saturday into Sunday, were filled with shock and disbelief. The initial response was a mix of disbelief, with fans and analysts questioning the validity of the deal, unsure whether to believe it until the official confirmation arrived. The trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks took everyone by surprise, even those in the media who might typically jump at any sensational news.

This trade is just the latest in a series of trades that have reshaped the NBA landscape, with several others standing out as monumental shifts in both team-building strategies and the careers of superstar players.

10th – Moses Malone to the Philadelphia 76ers

One of the most surprising trades in NBA history took place when the Philadelphia 76ers, despite reaching the NBA Finals three times in six years and falling short each time—twice to the LA Lakers—struggled to break through. In a bid to finally get over the hump, they signed Moses Malone before the 1982-83 season.

Moses Malone had just claimed his second NBA MVP after averaging 31.1 points and 14.7 rebounds at 27 years old. However, the Houston Rockets were unwilling to meet his salary demands. Malone then inked an offer sheet with the Philadelphia 76ers, prompting the Rockets to match it.

In exchange, they received veteran big man Calvin Jones and a future pick (Rodney McCray) in September 1982. Malone spent four seasons with the 76ers, earning both regular-season and Finals MVP honors in 1982-83, helping the franchise secure its first title since 1987.

In his debut season with the 76ers, Malone captured his third MVP award, averaging 24.5 points and 15.3 rebounds over 78 regular-season games. More significantly, he led the league in rebounding for the third consecutive season in 1982-83, marking his fourth rebounding title in five years.

9th – Vlade Divac to Charlotte for the Lakers getting Kobe Bryant

This July 1996 trade didn’t need hindsight to feel monumental—Bryant’s potential was already well recognized. He slipped to Charlotte at No. 13 in the draft mainly due to concerns about his commitment, given his international opportunities. Rather than take the gamble, the Hornets dealt his rights to the Lakers for Vlade Divac, a reliable big man who soon became unnecessary when Los Angeles secured Shaquille O’Neal just a week later.

The Lakers’ summer of 1996 wasn’t just defined by adding Bryant. West also lured free-agent superstar Shaquille O’Neal away from the Orlando Magic, creating a legendary pairing that captured three straight championships from 2000 to 2002 and reached a fourth NBA Finals in 2004.

8th – Dennis Rodman to the Chicago Bulls

The decision for the Chicago Bulls to bring in the unpredictable Dennis Rodman as the third piece of their new three-peat was a surprising one. Coach Phil Jackson made sure that Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were on board with adding not just a troublemaker, but someone who had been part of the heated Detroit-Chicago rivalry. As the 1995-96 season approached, they agreed to let Rodman be himself off the court, which ultimately helped the team secure three more championships.

Rodman played 199 regular-season games for the Bulls between 1996 and 1998, averaging 5.2 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 34.6 minutes per game. He captured three rebounding titles and even posted a career-high 3.1 assists in 1997. Ultimately, the trade benefited both the Bulls and the Spurs. Rodman thrived in Chicago, playing a pivotal role in securing three consecutive NBA championships from 1996 to 1998.

7th – Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Clippers

On December 8, 2011, emerging from another contentious lockout, a deal was struck between the Lakers, Hornets, and Rockets to send Chris Paul to Los Angeles. In return, the Lakers would send Lamar Odom and Pau Gasol. However, NBA commissioner David Stern, overseeing the league-owned Charlotte at the time, stepped in and vetoed the trade. Just six days later, Paul was traded to the Clippers instead, in exchange for a package of players and picks.

When Chris Paul arrived in Los Angeles via trade in 2011, the Clippers were at the bottom of the NBA hierarchy. The franchise had suffered losing seasons in 17 of the previous 18 years, with the 2005-06 season being the lone exception when the Clippers finished with a winning record of 47-35.

Alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul revitalized the Clippers organization and fanbase, steering them toward prominence. Since Paul's arrival in Los Angeles during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season, the Clippers have posted a winning record in every season.

6th – Paul George to the Clippers

Another shocker was when Paul George got his wish and moved to Los Angeles in July 2019 to team up with Kawhi Leonard. The Thunder walked away with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (now a leading MVP candidate this season), Danilo Gallinari, five first-round picks, and two pick swaps. Six years later, Oklahoma City would’ve still come out on top if they had only received SGA. Everything else turned out to be a major bonus.

George went from being criticized as “Pandemic P” following the Clippers' 2020 playoff failure to becoming the hero of the 2021 postseason, guiding the team to its first Western Conference Finals appearance. After Leonard suffered an ACL tear in Game 4 of the second round against Utah, George took charge in Game 5, posting 37 points and 16 rebounds to propel the Clippers to a road victory. He averaged 26.9 points and 9.6 rebounds during that playoff run.

5th – Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks

Another notable move came when Damian Lillard joined the Milwaukee Bucks. While it was well-known that Lillard wanted a change of scenery, his destination came as a shock: instead of heading to his preferred team in Miami, he landed in Milwaukee. Pairing with Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to be a strong route to a championship.

The Milwaukee Bucks acquired Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in a trade that sent Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, and Jrue Holiday, along with a 2029 first-round pick and two first-round pick swaps (2028, 2030), to Portland. In return, the Phoenix Suns received Grayson Allen, Keon Johnson, Nassir Little, and Jusuf Nurkic from the Blazers.

However, when the Bucks sent Jrue Holiday to Portland, who then traded him to Boston, Milwaukee’s rivals arguably benefitted more from the deal than the Bucks themselves.

4th- Pau Gasol to the Los Angeles Lakers

On February 1, 2008, the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a game-changing trade with the Memphis Grizzlies, acquiring All-Star big man Pau Gasol and a second-round pick. In return, they sent Kwame Brown, Javaris Crittenton, Aaron McKie, the draft rights to Marc Gasol, and first-round selections in 2008 and 2010 to Memphis.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was outraged, calling the trade “beyond comprehension” and arguing that he would have blocked it if he had any influence over a “trade committee,” considering how little the Lakers seemingly gave up.

At the time, few recognized the potential of Pau’s younger brother, Marc Gasol. Nevertheless, Pau’s addition reignited Kobe Bryant’s championship aspirations, helping the Lakers reach three consecutive Finals and secure back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

3rd – Shaquille O'Neal to the Miami Heat

Another trade that shook the entire league was Shaq going to the Miami Heat. Shaquille O’Neal bounced back quickly after parting ways with Kobe Bryant. Years of tension, power struggles, and off-court drama finally led the Lakers to trade O’Neal to the Miami Heat in exchange for Caron Butler, Brian Grant, Lamar Odom, and two draft picks. The deal came shortly after a star-studded Lakers squad featuring Shaq, Kobe, Karl Malone, and Gary Payton fell to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA Finals.

At the time, the 32-year-old O’Neal had career averages of 27.1 points, 12.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.6 blocks. In his first season with Miami, he put up 22.9 points and 10.4 rebounds, helping Dwyane Wade lead the Heat to the Eastern Conference Finals while the Lakers struggled to a 34-48 record. The following year, Shaq and Wade guided Miami to its first NBA championship.

Midseason trades often spark the most intense reactions, and the February 2008 move that sent Pau Gasol from Memphis to Los Angeles was a prime example.

2nd – Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors

NBA fans are familiar with franchises taking all-in risks to contend for a title, even though these moves often fall short. However, for the Toronto Raptors in 2018, it paid off. They had struggled for years against LeBron James and his dominance over their playoff runs. The DeMar DeRozan-Kyle Lowry era was defined by repeated playoff exits, largely at the hands of the game's best player.

The Raptors could have stuck with DeRozan and Lowry, but Masai Ujiri and his team recognized a golden opportunity. Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs were at odds, with Leonard seeking an exit. While Los Angeles was his preferred destination, Ujiri took a calculated risk and made the move to acquire him.

Leonard turned out to be the missing piece the Raptors needed to become a legitimate contender. He brought a calming presence during tough playoff games and delivered the superstar ability required to seal critical victories in high-pressure situations.

The Raptors were fortunate when the Golden State Warriors weren’t at full strength during the NBA Finals. Toronto seized the moment like great teams do, winning the series in six games. Leonard was named Finals MVP, and the team stood at the top of the NBA.

1st – Luka Doncic to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks

The most shocking trade of all saw Luka Doncic land with the Lakers while Anthony Davis joined the Mavericks. Though both stars are currently sidelined with injuries, the magnitude of this deal extends beyond their individual talent.

Dallas, fresh off an NBA Finals appearance, is breaking up the Doncic-Irving duo to bring in Davis, a dominant two-way presence. The move also follows Davis' recent push for the Lakers to add a true center, allowing him to shift back to power forward—a request that ultimately led to his departure.

This trade has sent shockwaves through the Western Conference, dramatically altering the championship odds for this season. Dallas, currently the No. 8 seed, has struggled in Doncic’s absence, while the Lakers, sitting at No. 5, gained momentum with a statement win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night.

While the Lakers might need another move before the deadline to address their lack of interior presence, they have the assets to make it happen, including contracts, players like Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent, and their 2031 first-round pick. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic—once he returns to full health—the Lakers now boast two of the league’s most dominant offensive players.