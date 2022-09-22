The Patrick Mahomes weapon about to get some run amid injuries to Chiefs’ receiving corps

The Kansas City Chiefs head into their Week 3 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with several injury concerns. Among them, four wideouts are listed on their injury report, including Mecole Hardman, who is nursing a heel ailment.

None of these four Chiefs players are dealing with any notable injuries, but in the short-term, their ailments could open the door for other talents on the roster to receive an increased role on offense, including Skyy Moore. Overall, Moore shined in his NFL debut during the Chiefs’ Week 1 opener against the Arizona Cardinals, as he featured in special teams and recorded a 30-yard reception.

Moore did play in the Chiefs’ thrilling Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, but he featured in a mere two snaps in the contest. Moving forward, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy plans to make sure that the opposing defenses see more of Moore than just two snaps per game.

“You know, Skyy (Moore) is doing a heck of a job for us,” Bieniemy said during a press conference on Thursday. “We’ve just got to make sure that we’re getting him in and giving him more opportunities to do the things that we know he’s capable of doing. I love the way he works. Obviously, he didn’t play as much (in Week 2), but moving forward I guarantee you he gets more than two snaps throughout the course of the season because the kid brings a lot to the table.

“Obviously, he’s doing a great job on special teams. But also too, it’s time for us to make sure that we’re allowing him to be the player that he needs to become as a receiver as well.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had no problem getting multiple players involved in the pass offense through the early stages of the season, as 11 different talents have hauled in at least one reception. In the case that Moore ends up seeing his snaps total rise in the coming weeks, it sure would then be key for him to build quality chemistry with Mahomes, especially in the deep passing game.

In the big picture, the Chiefs are aiming to move to a 3-0 record in Week 3 against the Colts.