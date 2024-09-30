Moon Music is Coldplay’s 10th studio album, but they are nearing the end, as their 12th album will be their last.

While 12 may sound like an odd number to stop at, the band has a reason for this that they revealed to CBS News. Originally, the band was going to release their final album in 2025. They are now asking for an extension but are still planning on stopping with a dozen albums.

“It was right and it was wrong, like most things I say,” lead singer Chris Martin told CBS News. “We are only going to do 12 proper Coldplay albums, but we’re a little bit behind. Not too far behind!”

When asked why 12 is the magic number, Martin cited another rock group, the Beatles, for this. The Fab Four similarly released 12 albums, their last being Let It Be.

“That’s just what it’s supposed to be,” Martin said. “I don’t think anyone needs more than that from us. The Beatles did 12.”

Is Coldplay done after their 12th and last album?

Luckily, even after their last album, Coldplay is not done. They may not make new albums, but they will continue to tour. The band was asked if they had other aspirations outside of the band, to which Martin quickly shut that idea down.

“Not at all. We’d like to keep playing live,” he said. “Oh, yeah, yeah – that gets better and better.”

They are about to release their 10th album, Moon Music, on October 4. The album’s first single, “Feels Like I’m Falling in Love,” was released on June 21, 2024.

A second single, “We Pray,” was released on August 23, 2024. The song features Burna Boy, Little Simz, Tini, and Elyanna. Fans of Coldplay have heard it performed on their Music of the Spheres Tour five times.

Moon Music is the second entry in the Music of the Spheres series after 2021’s From Earth with Love. There could be another album incoming to close out the trilogy before Coldplay’s 12th and last album.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres Tour

Currently, Coldplay is enjoying a break from their Music of the Spheres Tour. The tour began on March 18, 2022, and will conclude on September 8, 2025, after 205 shows.

They will resume the tour on October 30, 2024, with a show in Melbourne, Australia. Coldplay will perform 12 shows across Australia before heading to New Zealand for three shows.

After the new year, Coldplay will bring the tour to the United Arab Emirates, India, China, and South Korea. They will then take over Wembley Stadium for a 10-night residency from August 22-September 8, 2025. When it is all said and done, they will have played 16 shows there on this tour alone.

The setlist features the band’s biggest hits from all of their albums each night. Expect more of Moon Music to be introduced to the shows once the album drops.

Coldplay is one of the biggest rock bands in the world. They made their debut in 2000 with their first album, Parachutes. The album was a huge hit and included one of their biggest songs ever: “Yellow.”