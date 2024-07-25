Marvel's decision to reveal a major surprise in the final trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has left fans buzzing. The teaser confirmed the return of Dafne Keen as X-23 from the 2017 film Logan, per Variety. While Marvel and Disney often keep such surprises under wraps, they chose to make an exception this time, and Marvel chief Kevin Feige explained why.

Feige revealed that the decision to disclose X-23’s return stemmed from a mix of logistical and promotional considerations. “Dafne really wanted to go to the premiere, and we said, ‘Well, she really can’t come to the premiere because it would be a spoiler,’” Feige told Variety. The marketing team at Disney agreed with this strategy, seeing it as a way to add emotional depth to the film and entice more viewers. Feige praised Disney's ability to know “exactly when to push a little forward and pull a little back,” acknowledging that the decision to reveal X-23 was part of a broader, strategic approach to the film’s release.

Director's Vision and Expectations

The inclusion of X-23 isn’t the only notable aspect of Deadpool & Wolverine. Director Shawn Levy, who has spoken about the creative freedom he enjoyed on this project, hinted at more collaborations with Marvel in the future. Levy noted that he felt “arguably more creatively empowered and trusted” than on any previous film, a sentiment that reflects the high stakes and expectations surrounding this installment.

For Ryan Reynolds, who reprises his role as Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman, returning as Wolverine, the film represents more than just a sequel. Reynolds emphasized the meticulous effort put into every frame of the film, saying, “We spent so much time and so much detail, and paid so much attention to the detail in every single moment… and it just pays off.” Jackman echoed this sentiment, expressing pride in the film's outcome and their shared journey. “Our friendship is one of the most important things in my life,” Jackman said, highlighting the personal stakes involved.

As Deadpool & Wolverine prepares for its release, the strategic reveal of X-23 serves as a testament to Marvel's marketing savvy and the high expectations for this eagerly anticipated sequel.