If Deadpool and Wolverine hits box office projection, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will hit a $30 billion milestone. It could be the first franchise to hit that landmark.

According to The Numbers, MCU has made just over $29.7 billion worldwide throughout its 33 past releases. Deadpool and Wolverine has been tracking for a $360 million opening weekend at the box office.

If that happens, the MCU will easily pass $30 billion as a franchise. That would mean each Marvel movie has made about $882 million on average. However, it is important to note that some installments help boost it while lower-grossing movies bring it down.

The highest-grossing MCU movies

Per The Numbers, these are the top 10 highest-grossing Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to date. So far, 10 of the MCU movies have crossed $1 billion at the box office. The first to do so was The Avengers in 2012.

Avengers: Endgame ($2,758,242,781) Avengers: Infinity War ($2,048,359,754) Spider-Man: No Way Home ($1,908,532,719) The Avengers ($1,515,100,211) Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1,395,316,979) Black Panther ($1,334,157,082) Iron Man 3 ($1,215,392,272) Captain America: Civil War ($1,151,899,586) Spider-Man: Far from Home ($1,132,937,929) Captain Marvel ($1,129,576, 094)

The MCU kicked off in 2008 with Iron Man. The inaugural Robert Downey Jr.-led movie made over $580 million during its theatrical run.

As the franchise continued forward, the numbers kept increasing. The first Avengers team-up movie was the first to top $1 billion, with the following three also following that trend.

However, recently, the MCU has been on a bit of a skid. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels both underperformed after grossing $463 and $199 million, respectively.

At the same time, other recent Marvel sequels such as SpiderMan: No Way Home ($1.9 billion), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($952 million), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($853 million), and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($845 million) have all fared well.

What is Deadpool and Wolverine?

Deadpool and Wolverine is the thirty-fourth movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It teams Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's iconic characters for the first time.

The movie picks up a few years after the events of Deadpool 2. By this point, Wade Wilson (Reynolds) has used Cable's time machine to save his fiancée Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) and his X-Force friends.

The Time Variance Authority (TVA) subsequently recruits him for a mission. To assist him, Wade seeks the help of a Wolverine (Jackman). Together, they have to take on a new threat, Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin), as well as save Wade's universe.

Several Deadpool stars return to reprise their roles. Leslie Uggams, Rob Delaney, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, and Stefan Kapičić are a few of the names coming back.

Other stars from Fox's Marvel movies, such as Jennifer Garner, Dafne Keen, Aaron Stanford, and Tyler Mane, will also return.

Shawn Levy directed Deadpool and Wolverine, co-writing the script with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells. Levy is known for his work in the Stranger Things franchise, serving as a producer and also directing several episodes.

Deadpool and Wolverine is the only MCU movie coming out in 2024. This follows a year in which three movies came out. 2025 will see four movies be released — Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Blade.