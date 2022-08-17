The reason Lakers Russell Westbrook trade is more likely after LeBron James inks $97.1 million extension

The Los Angeles Lakers made a big move on Wednesday, inking superstar LeBron James to a $97.1 million contract extension. The deal keeps James in Los Angeles for the next two seasons, with a player option for the third year. James’ future with the Lakers is solidified.

But another player isn’t so lucky. Guard Russell Westbrook, who has been the subject of trade rumors after a down year in his first campaign with the Lakers, is that player. And a Westbrook trade is even more likely after the James contract extension. Here’s why, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

All of this only makes a Russell Westbrook trade even more likely, as it makes going the cap space route next summer a much dicier proposition for the Lakers to improve the roster around James and Anthony Davis. https://t.co/5eaDwa5wuh — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) August 17, 2022

As Bontemps outlines, LeBron James didn’t go the route of a James Harden and take less money in a contract this offseason. Because James did so, it leaves the Lakers, who already owe Anthony Davis $37.9 million next season and will also have Russell Westbrook on the books for $47 million, in a tight spot with the cap.

That’s not even taking into account James’ contract. Clearly, the Lakers would be in a pretty dicey cap situation, as pointed out by Bontemps. James and Davis aren’t going anywhere.

That means, the easiest way to get out of said situation is through a Westbrook trade. The Lakers haven’t gotten any teams to bite on that front yet, due in part to the franchise’s rumored peculiar approach to the discussions.

However, the James extension means that it’s in the Lakers’ best interest- both now and in the future- to move Westbrook and make team building around James and Davis as headache-free as possible. After all, the championship window will only be getting smaller from here on out.

LeBron James is a Laker for the foreseeable future. Russell Westbrook? Time will tell.