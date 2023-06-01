There is no sunset on Chrishell Stause and G Flip’s love. The reality star answered a concerned followers’ question when she was seen without her wedding ring from her partner, Austrailan singer G Flip.

A follower asked the real estate agent on Instagram, “Wait, I thought you got married?! Where’s the ring,” Stause screenshotted it and added text on the screen saying, “Answered next slide…..”

“Okay, so in case this is, you know, what the salacious headline was going to be, I’m just going to answer this right now and let you guys know.”

She continued, “Uh, it’s not going to be for what you would think; I’m happily married. Um, very happy. But I’m not wearing my ring because I have gained weight.”

“I am fine with that until I get it resized, or we’re thinking, now that everyone knows, and I can do, you know, real ring without giving anything away, maybe that. Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I’m living my best life, and yeah, that’s why.”

During the season five ‘Selling Sunset’ reunion, Stause confessed her admiration for G Flip.

Stause told host Tan France, “I recently have been spending a lot of time with someone that’s very important to me. Their name is G Flip. They’re non-binary, so they go by they/them. And they are an extremely talented musician.”

The two got married earlier this month which Stause shared on the social media platform.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the clip promoting G Flip’s new track. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip [red heart] #BeYourMan.”