Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Strause is a married woman. Strause and G Flip got married in a surprise wedding which the couple shared on Instagram in a reel chronicling their relationship. The music in the reel is the Austrailian musician’s ne‘Kevin Durant needs to get married’: Suns superstar could learn lessons from marriage, per Ric Bucherw song “Be Your Man.” The two have been dating for one year.

“Love doesn’t always go as planned…Sometimes it’s immeasurably better,” Stause captioned the clip promoting G Flip’s new track. “Be Your Man is out now & linked in stories. If you ever get the pleasure of meeting G, know that you are meeting one of the kindest, funniest & most talented hard working people out there. Please go stream! I love you so much @gflip ❤️‍🔥 #BeYourMan.”

Their union was met with a lot of positivity from Strause’s Selling Sunset costars. Heather Rae El Moussa commented leaving a lot of red heart emojis.

“IM DYING!!!!!! I’ve been waiting for this post all day!!!,” Emma Hernan wrote. “Covered in goosebumps since the moment I watched! Watching your love is like watching the best love story in the world! I love you both to the [moon emoji] & back!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Strause confirmed that she was dating G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion that dropped on Netflix in May 2022. Shortly after the announcement, G Flip’s music video “Get Me Outta Here” was released. Strause previously dated Jason Oppenheim. She confirmed their split on Instagram in December 2021 after seven months of dating.

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Chrishell wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “…And thank you Jason for the most incredible relationship and for consistently being honest with me even when it hurts,” it read.

Prior to Oppenheim, Strause was married to This Is Us star, Justin Hartley, with the pair ultimately divorcing in November 2019.