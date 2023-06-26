The Righteous Gemstones just premiered its third season last week as Eli and his kids are facing a new gauntlet of challenges in keeping their church in order. With their reputation and the entire ministry hanging in the balance, the Gemstones must find a way out of their current predicament if they want to see the light of another day. We take a look down below

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 ending explained

In this week's The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 recap, we see Baby Billy performing at Zion's Landing to an apathetic crowd and later to Tiffany and Lionel, their son. After complaining about his reputation, Baby Billy comes up with the idea of having his own game show to save his popularity.

May-May, Eli, and his kids speak to Carl and Chuck Montgomery about the Feds raiding their camp in episode 2. After refusing to go home with her, May-May tells Eli to take care of his nephews and leaves his mansion. Even with his kids expressing their apprehension at the development, Eli still decides to keep Carl and Chuck within their care. As this is happening, Amber visits Judy's house to give her a relationship counseling kit and is greeted by BJ.

Dressed in new clothes, Carl and Chuch decide to explore the vast property of his uncle and cousins. They are spotted by Jesse and Abraham, his youngest son, entering a warehouse filled with the Gemstones' cars. Inside, the brothers discover the Redeemer, a monster truck, as Jesse and Abraham confront them about breaking into their property. After pleading to ride the truck, Jesse refuses and hurts their feelings by saying they won't be cool cousins again.

While Kelvin is keeping watch of the Smut Busters creating posters, Keefe arrives and finds out from him that Eli is making them hang out with Carl and Chuck. Keefe says he's gonna tag along as BJ starts watching The System kit given by Amber at home. Judy catches him and gets mad about the idea of her husband watching a relationship counseling video from Amber.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jesse and his siblings meet with Baby Billy and Tiffany to listen to their game show pitch. In the midst of his pitch, Jesse blurts out that Judy has been having an affair with Stephen. After voting no to his concept, Baby Billu threatens the three and says they haven't seen the last of him. Judy then confronts Amber about interfering in her marriage with BJ and tells her that the affair has already ended. Meanwhile, Eli speaks to Carl and Chuck and finds out the Cousin's Night his kids have planned for them. He learns from his nephews that May-May has been sleeping in the old church all by herself.

During Cousin's Night, Baby Bill and Tiffany arrive unannounced and say that Lionel should be part of the occasion, along with Carl and Chuck. While the cousins are enjoying themselves, Eli visits May-May and asks her to stay with him and her boys.

As the Gemstones and Montgomeries are having dinner, Baby Billy and Tiffany conduct a test run of their game show concept. Jesse faces off against Chuck and loses his temper once his cousin gets the lead. The argument gets worse as both Chuck and Jesse rehash their past issues as kids and are about to commence a knife. But before the fight could even start, Carl starts to choke, causing everyone around him to come together to help. Thanks to a moment of unity, the three Gemstone kids start to soften up toward their cousins.

After Cousin's Night, Baby Billy, the Gemstones, and the Montgomeries all go their separate ways. Meanwhile, Eli is helping May-May clean up the old church while Gideon is waiting by the car for his grandfather.

What just happened? The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 recap

As compared to the season premiere, the third installment of this Max series slows down and focuses on the Gemstones' relationship with the Montgomeries. In this The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 3 recap, we see Chuck and Carl stay on Eli's property to stay safe from their father. In the process, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin are irked by the presence of their cousins, affecting their own lifestyles in the process. Meanwhile, Baby Billy and Tiffany fail to get the approval of the Gemstones for his planned game show.

In the end, the Gemstones warm up to their cousins as Eli pleads with May-May to come stay with him. The episode ends on a warm note as the Gemstones and Montgomeries start to patch things up with each other. Stay tuned next week to learn how this new status quo is going to play out in this Max series.