As seen in the first episode, the Gemstone kids are having trouble living up to the standard set by their father in running the church. At the same time, Eli's sister resurfaces to ask for his help in dealing with an old threat towards their family. Learn what went down in The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 2 ending explained to know what's happening in this Max series.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 2 ending explained

In this The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 2 recap, we see Stephen argue with his wife over being let go from the church. After getting hit in the head with blender jar, Stephen's kids come in and writhes in pain over the massive wound to his head.

Back at home, Jesse and Amber confronts Gideon about being a bum and tells him he's going to be Eli's driver. As this is happening, Judy meets Stephen inside a restaurant and the two discuss the latter's marriage. In exchange for his troubles, Judy gives him $10,000 to hush him up about their affair and the promise they won't see each other again.

A few hours later, Gideon is seen driving Eli and his children to check on the Montgomeries. Once they arrive, the Gemstones discover that the place is full of preppers and the camp the people there resemble a small militia. They are greeted by Peter, May-May's husband, and tells them that the people around them are part of the Brothers of Tomorrow's Fires. Peter then calls the attention of everyone and talks about Aimee-Leigh and how Eli used her to get rich before kicking them out.

Inside the Gemstones' executive office, Martin tells Jesse and Kelvin that the ministers are demanding to meet with them to talk about the church's direction. Shortly after, the three kids approach Eli to talk about the upcoming meeting with the ministers. Eli refuses to help them out at first and tells his kids to work together to fix this mess. After some cajoling, Eli seems to give in to his kids.

Over in Peter's camp, he is seen presiding over a church service but stops as the feds arrive to apprehend their group. Peter's kids, meanwhile, escape on their way to the safehouse. While is this happening, Judy and BJ are out on a date and end up arguing over the former's music tour and the time spent apart.

A few minutes later, Peter and the remnant of his group, including his two kids, meet up at a safe house. He accuses the kids of ratting them all out to the feds via the Gemstones. Peter then takes one of his men and threatens to cut off his ear if his kids lie to him. Karl, the larger of the two brothers, stand up to Peter and the entire group before the two escape.

While this is happening, Gideon drives Eli to the meeting with the ministers and he discovers his grandson's smoking habit. He then receives a call from an unnamed individiual as the series cuts forward to the big meeting. Thanks to the surprise call, the Gemstone kids are left waiting for their father to arrive. It's then revealed that Eli met May-May inside a cheap hotel room and finds her kids there. The three then tell Eli that Peter's goons are waiting for them to come out. He instructs Gideon to meet them at the back so they can all make a quick escape away from Peter's men.

As Eli's absence grows longer, Jesse Gemstone takes it upon himself to talk during the meeting. After he and Judy cursed at one of the ministers present, every attendee threatened to leave before Martin asked them all to calm them. A minister then tells the Gemstones that their mother would be ashamed of them, causing Jesse to throw a shoe at him. This leads the ministers to throw their shoes at the Gemstone kids and turn on the church they swore to serve.

Gideon manages to reach the back of the motel to fetch Eli, and May-May's kids. A car chase ensues and Gideon is successful in fending off the two cars sent by Peter to get them. The episode ends with Eli, Gideon, and May-May's kids escaping.

What just happened? The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 2 recap

In The Righteous Gemstones season 3 episode 2 breakdown, we see the Gemstone kids finally lose the trust of their church's ministers. Even with an initial plan of using Eli to help them win them over, the ministers have decided to turn on the Gemstones after Judy and Jesse cursed at one of them.

At the end of episode 1, we see May-May confide in Eli about her fear of Peter and how his kids have returned to them. With the feds raiding Peter's camp, it's revealed that his kids played a part in the raid, leading them to escape to May-May. She then asks Eli to help her kids escape from Peter's henchmen, a feat made possible by Gideon. With these new developments arising from the season opener, it remains to be seen in what state will the Gemstones be next week on Max. Stay tuned to learn what happens and how the current season plays out for the Gemstones.