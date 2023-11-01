With The Rolling Stones' latest album, Hackney Diamonds, they are officially the first act to have top 10 albums in the U.S. for each decade since the 1960s, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hackney Diamonds, released on Oct. 20, debuted on Billboard 200 at number three.

The Stones, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Woods (who joined after Charlie Watts died in 2021), first scored a top 10 album on the chart in 1964 with 12 x 5. The band's top 10 album count is as follows:

1960s: 13

1970s: 12

1980s: 6

1990s: 3

2000s: 2

2010s: 1

2020s: 1

With the latest album, the 1989 Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are also the artist with the most top 10 albums of all time at 38. Barbra Streisand has 34 and The Beatles and Frank Sinatra have 32 apiece.

Hackney Diamonds is the band's first album with original music since A Bigger Band was released in 2005. The album has 12 tracks where Watts performed in two tracks “Mess It Up and “Live by the Sword.” Original member Bill Wyman also performed in the latter track.

A short history of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones was founded in 1962 and originally comprised of Jagger, Richards, Wyman, Watts and Brian Jones. Jones left the band 1969, shortly before his death. Mick Taylor replaced him until 1974, when he also left the band.

Wyman left the band in 1993. American bassist Darryl Jones continued to tour with The Stones but not as an official member.

An official Stone since 2021, Ronnie Wood was also in the band Faces with rock legend Rod Stewart.

Jagger, the frontman, also has a successful solo career. His duet with rock icon David Bowie in 1985, Dancing in the Street, was a massive hit.

Richards, the lead guitarist and Jagger's songwriting partner, appeared with Johnny Depp in 2007's Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End and 2011 sequel On Stranger Tides. He played Captain Teague, father of Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow.

Depp had stated that he cited Richards as the inspiration for his portrayal of Jack Sparrow.

The Rolling Stones have three Grammys, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Eric Clapton in 1986. They were also inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004.