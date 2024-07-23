Play By Play Studios’ The Run: Got Next slam dunks in the court next year, with a release date along with gameplay details revealed. This upcoming, character-driven basketball game focuses on the culture of streetball with a unique 3v3 gameplay experience. With a team of experienced developers, The Run: Got Next aims to offer a classic basketball experience with some interesting gameplay features.

The Run Got Next Release Date – 2025

The Run: Got Next Release Date is currently planned for 2025. The game will release for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. Developer Play By Play Studios may be young, but they’re full of experienced developers who’ve worked on many recognizable titles like NBA Street and Madden. Soon, they’ll release a new basketball experience of their own that celebrates the world of streetball.

The Run: Got Next Gameplay

The Run: Got Next is a full-court, 3v3, character-driven, PVP basketball game. Furthermore, the game features rogue-like elements to make each game feel different. Between every game you play, you’ll make different choices that will affect your experience. These modifiers may help or hinder you as you try to go on a Run and dominate your opponents.

Different courts are beneficial to different playstyles, meaning you’ll need to learn to play in more ways than one. But overall, your goal remains the same. Keep winning games while finding the characters that work for you.

Speaking of characters, The Run: Got Next will feature a roster of unique ballers, each with their own strengths and weaknesses. You’ll see ballers from all over the world with different playstyles and body types that help them on the court. It’ll be up to you to find out which ones work best with your play style.

As a street basketball game, expect to see some wild animations for a variety of moves. Whether you’re slam dunking, blocking, or alley-ooping your way to victory, The Run: Got Next looks to offer a larger-than-life streetball experience. The game also utilizes hand-painted textures along with cell-shaded characters to create a look that matches it’s characters and gameplay.

Overall, that’s everything we know so far about The Run Got Next’s Release Date. We look forward to hearing more information as we approach the game’s launch. In the meantime, feel free to watch the trailer and check it out for yourself.

For more gaming news visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.