Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are building off their breakout season last year with another stellar start to the 2022-23 campaign.

Through their first 25 games, they’ve gone 16-9. That’s placed them tied with the Phoenix Suns for the second-best record in the Western Conference and just half a game off from the top-seeded New Orleans Pelicans.

The best part? They haven’t had their top three players play a single second on the floor together.

The Grizzlies are 0.5 games back from the 1st seed. Ja, Bane and JJJ have played zero minutes together. @TitansMuse_pic.twitter.com/Pex7XeUD7U — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 8, 2022

Jaren Jackson Jr. missed the Grizzlies’ first 14 games this year while recovering from a stress fracture in his foot that he had surgery on in the offseason. He’s since returned and come out aggressive on both ends, scoring an efficient 18.6 points per game while also averaging an absurd 3.1 blocks per contest through his first nine thus far.

Desmond Bane had the opposite timeline. He came out guns blazing in his first 12 games, scoring just shy of 25 points per game while looking like a bonafide stud next to Ja Morant. His emergence had observers crowning them as the best backcourt in the NBA today until he went down with a toe injury that has since sidelined him for 12 games and counting.

With Ja Morant looking as lethal as ever, the Grizzlies look absolutely terrifying in a Western Conference that appears to be as wide open as ever.

If Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane can all get healthy at the right time, they’ll likely be one of the toughest outs in the West and turn into one of the favorites to make the NBA Finals. Here’s to hoping that clean bill of health comes sooner rather than later.