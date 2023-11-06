Another controversial Simpsons gag that felt out of place with modern parenting attitudes is being retired by the long-running series.

D'oh! The Simpsons, not far removed from its controversy surrounding the Apu character, announced in very meta fashion that it would be making another major change to the show in the interest of sensitivity and evolving attitudes.

The recurring iconic joke in which Homer strangles Bart when his son angers him will be retired. The bit has been deemed too brutal by critics, who worry it also makes light of child abuse.

The announcement was made in the context of the show itself in a recent storyline — from the third episode of the record-breaking 35th season, “McMansion & Wife” — which aired on October 22.

In the show, Homer and his wife Marge are introducing themselves to a new neighbor, Thayer, who comments on how strong Homer's handshake is. “See, Marge, strangling the boy paid off,” Homer says, before adding, “Just kidding, I don’t do that anymore. Times have changed.”

This is a very Simpsons handling of the issue. The show has been making meta references to itself and its impact on society from the very beginning. In the fifth episode of season two, when the show was becoming widely popular and merchandising was rampant, The Simpsons had a storyline about Homer gaining celebrity as a minor league baseball mascot. When his image was even featured on a t-shirt, Marge proclaimed “A Simpson on a t-shirt? Now I've seen everything!”

The renowned artist Banksy took a darker self-referential jab at the show when, as a guest animator, he put his own spin on the show's famous couch gag intro by depicting the sweat shop-like, harsh labor conditions faced by the animators and merchandisers working on The Simpsons.

But this is one of the first examples of The Simpsons' staff itself tackling an unflattering controversy about the show on the air. The show infamously struggled with its response to criticism of the Apu character following the release of Hari Kondabolu’s 2017 documentary, The Problem with Apu. In that film, the character's stereotypical characterization and the casting choice of a white voice actor were dissected and the criticisms raised gained considerable public support.

Eventually, the actor who voiced Apu, Hank Azaria, said he had come to understand why the character was problematic and offensive, and he no longer wanted to voice him — so Apu was phased out.

This time around, it seems The Simpsons is aiming to be a bit more proactive surrounding a controversy.

The Simpsons has been on the air for over 34 years, and more than 750 episodes, so cultural values have certainly shifted considerably since the show premiered in 1989, and the show often likes to tackle culture wars head on. The Simpsons has previously dealt with the evolving acceptance of gay marriage over the years through the formerly closeted character of Smithers.

It also hasn't shied away from politics, having referenced Fox's ownership by Rupert Murdoch and the show's unfortunate ties to conservative Fox News as a result.

It's even dealt with the effects of violent and graphic cartoons on society through its recurring cartoon-within-the-cartoon TV gag of the ultra violent cat and mouse Itchy & Scratchy.

So it was deemed high time that something be done about Homer's penchant for shouting “Why you little…” when Bart annoyed him and proceeding to strangle his son, complete with Bart's eyes bulging out, his tongue wagging uncontrollably, and him making severe choking sounds.

Fans on social media were quick to applaud the change in attitude toward depicted child abuse, and the show's nodding reference to it.

“I just found out that, after over 30 years, The Simpsons has finally retired their long-running gag of Homer strangling Bart. Took them long enough lmao,” one user posted on a clip of the handshake scene currently going viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Another fan proudly stated, “I knew my man Homer was gonna learn.”

Many fans of the show thought the bit would be retired following the season 22 episode “Love is a Many Strangled Thing,” in which Homer goes to a “fathering enrichment class” taught by retired NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar. During the class, Abdul Jabbar teaches Homer what it feels like “to be young, small, and terrified” by dressing up like Homer, while Homer dons a Bart wig, and Kareem proceeds to strangle Homer, while inviting others to as well.

Homer, considerably traumatized by the experience, afterwards says he is unable to strangle Bart anymore (although he still proceeded to in an episode a few seasons later).

Finally, with this most recent open acknowledgement on the air, it seems the gag is retired for good. With it, The Simpsons as a show, and Homer as a dad, continue to evolve with the changing times our favorite dysfunctional animated family finds itself living in.