The Southwestern Athletic Conference and the Pac-12 are partnering this basketball season to put on a series of games called the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy series, per a press release by the SWAC. The partnership was created with the aim of spotlighting education, basketball, and basketball scheduling promoting social justice, and denouncing racism. The schedule of games as well as where they will be broadcasted was also released. ESPN+ will be broadcasting these games.

Per the statement, this unique collaboration between Autonomy 5 and HBCU leagues aims to provide a platform for competition and raise awareness on important issues. Four non-conference match-ups will be played on SWAC member institutions' campuses and streamed live on ESPN+.

The men's games will feature a matchup between Oregon and Florida A&M on November 20, and USC and Alabama State on December 19. Meanwhile, the women's games will showcase Arizona State against Grambling State on November 16, and California against Florida A&M on November 20.

The basketball season is set to kick off officially in November and will culminate with the 2024 SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments in Birmingham, Alabama from March 13-16. The broadcast schedule is below.

DATE M/W GAME NETWORK Nov. 16 Women Arizona State at Grambling State ESPN+ Nov. 20 Women California at Florida A&M ESPN+ Nov. 20 Men Oregon at Florida A&M ESPN+ Dec. 19 Men USC at Alabama State ESPN+

The SWAC had immense success in out-of-conference play against FBS opponents last year. Grambling won over Colorado, UTSA, and Vanderbilt to start the 2022-2023 season, and Alcorn scored a big win over Wichita State. The Legacy series is another outlet for SWAC teams to showcase their talent to the nation.