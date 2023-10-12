Deion Sanders is not a fan of the Pac-12 late-night games. The Colorado football coach is ready to leave the Pac-12, in large part because of all the late-night West Coast games.

“What are we supposed to do with the kids all day until 8 o’clock?” Sanders asked. “What are we supposed to do? Who makes these 8 o’clock games? That is the dumbest thing ever. It’s the stupidest thing ever in life. Who wants to stay up until 8 o’clock for a dern game? What about the East Coast? Do they even care about ratings or anybody watching it?” via David Ubben of The Athletic.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have their second late night game this weekend versus Stanford football, which kicks off at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET. They previously played Colorado State in Week 3 in this same time slot, when they defeated the Rams 43-35 in a double overtime thriller.

Despite the late start, the Colorado-Colorado State game shattered viewing records as it drew in 9.3 million viewers. It was ESPN's highest viewed late-night game and fifth-highest watched regular season matchup on record. Still, Sanders has a point that these games usually don't draw in the same amount of views as earlier games since they start so late for East Coast viewers.

The Buffaloes have been fortunate to play the majority of their games in the Big Noon Kickoff or afternoon window this season. After their game versus Stanford, the only other game Colorado will for sure play in the late window is their matchup versus Washington State. When Colorado joins the Big 12 next year, they should be able to avoid playing late at night frequently.