The popular horror series is finally returning.

Ready to get freaked out? The Terror is returning (finally!) on AMC for a third season.

The thrilling series hasn't been aired for five years. The last time it was on was in March of 2018. However, it's coming back. AMC announced the series that will be subtitled Devil in Silver, THR reported.

The Terror: Devil in Silver is coming to AMC

According to AMC, Devil in Silver “tells the story of Pepper — a working-class moving man, who through a combination of bad luck and bad temper, finds himself wrongfully committed to New Hyde Psychiatric Hospital — and institution filled with the people society would rather forget. There, he must contend with patients who work against him, doctors who harbor grim secrets, and perhaps even the very Devil himself. As Pepper navigates a hellscape where nothing is as it seems, he finds that the only path to freedom is to face down the entity which thrives on the suffering within New Hyde's walls — but doing so may prove that the worst demons of all live inside him.”

This new season is based on the book by Victor LaValle of the same name. The author will work with Chris Cantwell to help pen the expected six episodes to make up the season. As of now, it's slated to air in 2025.

There are still a lot of unknowns about the upcoming series three, including who will play Pepper. However, it's great to hear that it's in development.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said, “The Terror anthology series has already delivered to fans two unforgettable seasons of storytelling that blend real-world events and characters with a terrifying and mysterious supernatural element. The Devil in Silver offers a perfect opportunity for a new installment of this popular and critically acclaimed anthology. We are looking forward to once again working with Chris Cantwell, who we partnered with so successfully on Halt and Catch Fire, Victor LaValle, Karyn Kusama, and this great producing team to share our version of Victor's heralded and disturbing novel.”

We'll wait for more terrifying updates as The Terror inches closer and closer to production for this anticipated new season.