Tom Brady is a family man.

He posted on his Instagram a picture of him at the “Tower of Terror” at a Disney-themed park. He said his kids told him the ride was “mad chill,” but it is clear he wasn't in the photo:

“The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being “mad chill”),” Brady said.

Tom Brady has more time to spend with his family. He retired from the NFL after the 2022 season and said he will not return.

Brady is arguably the best NFL player of all time. He won seven Super Bowl championships, was a three-time MVP and holds the all-time records for quarterback wins (251), passing completions (7,753), passing touchdowns (649) and passing yards (89,214).

Tom Brady played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots before he spent the last three years of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots and one more with the Buccaneers in 2020.

He rivaled Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning in his career. He also beat Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to be the NFL's best player for the foreseeable future, twice in the playoffs, including Super Bowl LV.

Brady seems to be enjoying himself before he will honor a 10-year, $375 million contract he signed to be Fox Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning in the fall of 2024.

He is also set to become a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.