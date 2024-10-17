The Austin Area Urban League is hosting the 3rd annual HBCU Basketball Classic on November 8th and 9th at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas. This year’s HBCU Basketball Classic has partnered with HBCU+ to stream the event on its platform. Highlights of this year’s classic include the Conference Challenge and the Battle of the Border.

In the Conference Challenge, teams from the Red River Athletic Conference will face off in a fierce battle on the court. HBCUs Huston-Tillotson University Men & Women, Jarvis Christian University, and Paul Quinn College will go against the newly added HBCU Athletic Conference teams, including Wiley University and Philander Smith University.

For the Battle of the Border, Paul Quinn College and Langston University will face off in a battle fueling their long-lived rivalry. In addition to the basketball classic, the Austin Area Urban League will also be hosting a college and career fair for students, providing them with both educational and professional opportunities and resources. Per a press release, this event is “more than just a game—it’s a celebration of community, culture, and the incredible potential of HBCU students!” Special Initiatives Manager at the Austin Area Urban League, Mario Davis, released a statement on the event and its partnership with HBCU+.

“As we enter our third year, we are thrilled to elevate this experience even further! Partnering with HBCU+ allows us to amplify the incredible talent and culture of HBCUs to a national audience. With the addition of the Battle of the Border, we’re ramping up the excitement, showcasing fierce competition and a commitment to our community,” he said.

Viewers will be able to stream both the basketball games and educational festivities on HBCU+. HBCU+ has been making major moves these last few months. Earlier this month, the platform streamed two Kentucky State University football games. Live games are a part of the exclusive content the platform offered to further elevate the profile of HBCUs.

The Urban Edge Network and HBCU+ also landed a five-year contract with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The platform will stream NAIA national championships for free. That type of exposure helps bring more awareness to NAIA sports.

HBCU+ is available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV, iOS, and Android.