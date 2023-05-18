The View’s Wednesdays episode took an NSFW direction while discussing the upcoming installment in the Bachelor franchise, the senior-centered The Golden Bachelor. Sara Haines made the sexual comment while talking with fellow hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

The conversation was ultimately a positive one, with a safe for work take, at least in the beginning. Sara Haines said that the contestants will feel “more relatable” as they’ll have a different perspective on marriage, per TooFab.

“I think the characters are going to be more relatable. It’s not just because 20-somethings are younger, but people that have been in a marriages look at the journey differently, once you’ve been in it,” Haines said. “Even if you stay with the person, your ideas change over time, to see people that I could look at and say, ‘You look at it more complicated and more layered,’ this is cool to watch. And I love the whole there are chapters left in your life, you can make it whatever you want, that whole aspirational.”

After the seriousness, the hosts poked fun at The Golden Bachelor, joking that the couples would be napping in the Fantasy Suites, and that the ad space would be taken up by Viagra commercials. Then, in a moment of sobriety, Haines said, “You guys, these are only 60-year-olds, do you know how young 60 is? I know 60-year-olds, they run marathons.”

She continued, “They do f***.” Fortunately, her comment was censored, but even she was shocked by what she said. As the show cut to a commercial, she put her head down as The View co-hosts laughed at her (and with her).