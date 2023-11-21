The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on AMC and AMC+ on Feb. 25, 2024. The spinoff focuses on Rick and Michonne's story.

The spinoff will focus on Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). AMC released a teaser of the show during Fear The Walking Dead's series finale.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live… the story so far

The teaser showed both Lincoln and Gurira speaking about their characters. In season 9 of The Walking Dead, Rick sacrifices himself by blowing up a bridge to prevent a herd of walkers from overrunning the Hilltop Colony. He was presumed dead, but was actually rescued by his former ally Anne and then taken by the Civic Republic Military (CRM).

Michonne finds the clues that Rick left to let her know that he survived the blast. She leaves to go look for him, with her daughter's blessing.

“People are going, ‘Where have you gone?' Lincoln said, referring to what his character, Rick, had been doing since reluctantly surrendering to the CRM.

“Our ambition is to have some answers,” he continued.

Gurira stated, “It's a really exciting story to tell.”

“These two people are so powerful, and together it's insane,” she said, as the video shows clips of Rick and Michonne presumably battling walkers and humans alike to find each other.

“This is some crazy love,” Gurira concluded.

The show's synopsis stated, “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?”

Lincoln and Gurira are also executive producers on the show.

