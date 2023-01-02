By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

There’s no doubt that when it comes to Luka Doncic, Logoman cards, and the hobby itself, things can get a little crazy. While there have been a lot of mind-blowing developments over the past year in the market, this recent one involving the Dallas Mavericks’ All-Star and his insane Panini Logoman rookie patch auto dares to take the cake home.

A recent post by Cardporn simplifies how the chain of events involving this beautiful Luka Doncic Logoman card from Panini unfolded. Back before the NBA card market boomed during the pandemic, Bolillo Lajan San, or more popularly known as Shyne on Instagram, purchased the 2018-19 National Treasures Logoman One of One rookie patch auto for $425,000. After that purchase, the collector didn’t publicly show the said card until a few months after in June 2020.

Less than a year later, Shyne would sell this Luka Doncic rookie card, along with others in his collection to Nick Fiorella. While the other cards and their respective values weren’t disclosed, the Doncic Logoman RPA fetched $4.6 million. This deal then became the highest privately sold NBA card of all time. From there, Fiorella graded the card using BGS’ services and it obtained a mint 9. He then consigns the card to PWCC and an auction was held last November for it.

During that auction, an anonymous buyer comes forward and pays $3.12 million for the Luka Doncic rookie card. This development has made it the highest publicly sold NBA card of all time, which stands in contrast to the earlier record it achieved. But just a few days ago, Shyne takes the spotlight again by announcing that it was he who bit the bullet and purchased the Dallas Mavericks star’s RPA.

Doing the math, Shyne invested $425,000 to get the card first, sold it for $4.6 million, and buys it back again for $3.12 million. That leaves the high-end NBA card collector with a profit of over $1 million. This just goes to show that when it comes to the big stuff, Luka Doncic’s stock is certainly one that ages well in the market.