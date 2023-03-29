Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Here are the latest news and update surrounding Project Sirius, one of the three upcoming projects for The Witcher series.

Back in October of 2022, CD Projekt Red (CDPR) announced Project Sirius, a game being developed by Molasses Flood. According to their tweet, the game is “set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR”. What made this game unique from previous iterations of the game, however, was the fact that it offered “multiplayer gameplay on top of a single-player experience including a campaign with quests and a story.” Previous Witcher games have always been single-player. As such, the possibility of a multiplayer game coming to this well-loved series was huge.

However, it would appear that we will have to wait quite a while for it. In a recent regulatory announcement to investors released on March 20, 2023, CDPR announced that they would be establishing an “impairment allowance with regard to expenses incurred in the scope of development work related to Project Sirius, which is under development at The Molasses Flood studio.” For those not familiar, an impairment allowance is the best estimate of losses that a company or management will make on its loans. To simplify what their statement was saying, it would appear that the game development studio is spending a little too much.

This decision was based on CDPR’s “evaluation of the scope and commercial potential” of the game. In light of this, they are now working on “formulating a new framework for this project.” In an interview with Eurogamer, they mentioned that they were making sure that the project “aligned with the strategy of the CD Projekt Group”. When asked by Eurogamer for a comment regarding the project, CDPR declined to give a definitive statement.

In short, Project Sirius has been pushed back. We don’t know when it will come out but once we have more information, we will be sure to update you. All we can do now is wait and hope that the project will actually go through.

