When the Young Bucks, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson, finished their match at AEW x NJPW Wrestle Dynasty with their hands raised and the IWGP Tag Team Heavyweight Championships around their waists, it was a pretty big deal.

After over two months away from television and a title loss to Private Party back on Fright Night Dynamite, the Bucks were back, and they had title belts once more; what's the worst thing that could happen?

Well, after their match, a camera crew caught up with the brothers from Rancho Cucamonga, and they gave a taste of what's to come, which could feature plenty more of the EVPs on television once more.

“We are a $20 million act, I have four homes I paid for in cash and so does he,” Matthew declared. “So if we're going to get statistical, that means that we have done a pretty d**n good job as wrestlers and executive vice presidents. Speaking of being EVPs, we've been working from home for a very long time.”

“Who knows when we'll be back, maybe soon,” Nicholas added. “Maybe we'll bring these to Dynamite on Max?”

“Maybe, maybe,” Matthew said. “I love MAX, I just finished Penguin; it was freakin' awesome.

“Do you hear that? It's Kenny Omega's match,” Nicholas asked. “Maybe we should watch it?”

Oh snap, are the Young Bucks returning to AEW Dynamite on the very same episode of the show that will also feature the return of Kenny Omega? They clearly still keep tabs on the “Best Bout Machine,” as they noted his epic return was going on while they were cutting their video.

Could this be the big moment where The Elite make their triumphant return, or does AEW need to spend a few months getting them there, with a spring or even summer showdown against the Death Riders in Blood and Guts leading to another reign atop the promotion? While only time will tell, it's clear this is all part of a grander scheme, and AEW will be much better off for it. Why? Because wrestling just isn't the same without The Elite, Omega, and the Young Bucks back together.