‘There’s a lot on his plate’: Steve Nash comes to Ben Simmons’ defense after forgettable Nets debut

23 minutes. That’s all it took for Ben Simmons to foul out in what turned out to be a rather lackluster Brooklyn Nets debut for the highly controversial point guard. Simmons failed to make a significant impact in his first game for his new team, which also played a part in Brooklyn’s blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans in their season opener.

For his part, however, Nets head coach Steve Nash was quick to come to the defense of his embattled star. The Brooklyn shot-caller reminded everyone that this is Simmons’ first game back after a year-long injury hiatus and that he will need some time before he gets back to full speed:

“I just think he’s rusty,” Nash said. “The guy hasn’t played for over a year. … He’s shown obviously glimpses of the player we know he is and can be. But it’s not easy. We’re here to support him. We’re here to push him. Coach him up and try to get him to a place where he can play at the level he’s played at in the past.”

That’s nothing but love and support from Steve Nash, which is something that Simmons will definitely appreciate. He isn’t the most well-loved individual in the NBA right now, and we all know that his every misstep will be placed under the microscope. It’s just great to hear that his coach has his back — and rightfully so.

In his limited run, Simmons did put up four points, five rebounds, and five assists. It wasn’t exactly a disastrous debut, and as coach Nash said, the potential is as clear as day for Ben Simmons.

“It’s all there for him,” Nash said. “You see those glimpses throughout the preseason, but now putting it together, really getting his legs under him, his rhythm, and then assimilating to a new group. There’s a lot on his plate. As long as he continues to build confidence, play hard, play with force, we’re fine with him making mistakes as he grows into this.”

Whatever the case may be, Ben Simmons will want to make a better impression on Thursday when the Nets return to action against the Toronto Raptors.