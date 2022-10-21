Evan Engram played his first five seasons in the NFL with the New York Giants before he signed a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars back in March. On Sunday, Engram will be facing his former team for the first time, so it’s just inevitable for fans and the press to speculate about whether there should be an elevated expectation of the tight end’s performance in Week 7, considering the proverbial “revenge game” factor.

However, Evan Engram said to reporters Thursday that “there’s no revenge.” He also said that he’s got nothing but “love” for his old team. “They treated me well for five years and I’m excited to see those guys. I’m definitely excited to compete against them, for sure. It’s going to be fun game for me to play in.”

Moreover, Engram acknowledged that the revenge narrative is always part of the story when a player gets to face his former NFL brothers.

“There’s an extra storyline on the side, former team and all that, but that’s small compared to what we’re trying to do. Obviously, I want to go out there and make as many plays as possible and come away with a win.”

Evan Engram will look to help the Jaguars end a three-game losing skid on Sunday against a Giants team that has simply been on a roll. New York is one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now, carrying a 5-1 record and on a three-game undefeated run into Sunday’s meeting with Engram and the Jags.