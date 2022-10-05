If you haven’t seen Victor Wembanyama play and just relied on what you’ve been hearing other people say about the NBA’s top prospect in the 2023 NBA Draft, you could have been led to the belief that he’s straight out of a laboratory. In a sense, that is what Wembanyama is, a freak basketball talent who stands 7-4 and has a wing span the length of the Golden Gate Bridge — and he’s just 18, by the way.

On Tuesday night, Victor Wembanyama made every NBA executive drool over his potential, as he put on an absolute show in a game featuring his Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 squad and the G League Ignite squad that also had a high-profile NBA prospect in the form of Scoot Henderson.

So good was Victor Wembanyama that Ignite head coach Jason Hart was left stunned by the insane combo of size, skill, fluidity, and poise of the French youngster. “We haven’t seen it. There is nothing you can compare it to,” Hart said about Victor Wembanyama, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

In an ideal world, no NBA team should tank. They should all be aspiring to win as many games as they can every season. But this is not that world. A player of Victor Wembanyama’s level comes just once in a generation. If there’s a good, reasonable time for NBA teams to sacrifice their pride in a season of absolute futility for a bigger shot at landing a unicorn like him, that would be in the 2022-23 campaign.

Although the Mets lost to Ignite, 122-115, Victor Wembanyama finished with 37 points, on 11-of-20 shooting from the floor (including seven threes on 11 attempts), to go with four rebounds and five blocks.

Victor Wembanyama is the future and he’s coming to the NBA in 2023.