‘They call me Steph Curry now’: Scottie Barnes shows off improved 3-point shooting … vs. kids?!

Scottie Curry? Steph Barnes? Whatever you call him, Toronto Raptors rising star Scottie Barnes looks like he wants to give Stephen Curry a run for his GOAT shooter title.

In his latest vlog, Barnes showed his recent workouts this offseason, displaying his improved shooting for the most part. While at Jalen Green’s camp, he even faced some kids and boasted about his 3-point shooting after banking a long-range bomb.

“Scottie who? They call me Steph Curry now,” Barnes joked to the kids.

For what it’s worth, even though it’s a joke, Raptors fans would definitely love calling Scottie Barnes “Stephen Curry” if he can consistently make his triples.

Despite an incredible freshman season that saw Barnes win Rookie of the Year honors, 3-point shooting is an area that he could certainly improve. He attempted almost three triples per game, but his average make is less than one for a 30.1 percent clip.

Of course we can’t expect him to immediately become Steph Curry-like, but if he can improve his 3-point production even for a little bit, it will surely be a massive boost for him and the team. Barnes was already hard to guard in his rookie season, so imagine what he can do with an added weapon. Not to mention that he is far from being the only player opposing defenses should think about when playing the Raptors.

Maybe soon enough, we can really call Scottie Toronto’s “Steph Curry.” Or maybe Scottie Curry … or Steph Barnes.