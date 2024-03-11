Spinal Tap is coming back! And it was just confirmed that Questlove will have a cameo in the film, along with Trisha Yearwood.
It was previously announced that Elton John, Paul McCartney, and Garth Brooks would also appear. Adding these two new performers will surely make the film even more epic.
We've been waiting a long time for this anticipated sequel. After all, the first (and only) film was released in 1984. This new sequel will show Spinal Tap getting back together after a 15-year hiatus as they gear up for a concert that will be their last.
Variety reports that this new sequel is in production and shooting in New Orleans. Rob Reiner is the director, and Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, and Harry Shearer will all be reprising their roles for the iconic rock band. Meanwhile, Reiner will be coming back as Martin “Marty” DiBergi, the documentarian who covered the band in the original movie.
Reiner said, “I recently spoke to Marty DiBergi, who said that he was more than happy to take a sabbatical from his position as a visiting Professor's Assistant at the Ed Wood School of Cinematic Arts to once again document Spinal Tap to ensure their place in the pantheon of Rock and Roll.”
The original mockumentary looked so real you would think it was a real band. It showed the English rock group going on tour to promote the new album, Smell the Glove. There were tensions in the band, mishaps on stage, and much more.
No release date for This Is Spinal Tap 2 has been issued, but it seems to be developing quickly. We could see them rocking out soon.