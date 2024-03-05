The Penn State Nittany Lions' star defensive end Chop Robinson turned heads at the NFL Draft Combine as most scouts expected he would, and now appears to have anchored himself firmly in the first round discussion.
Chop Robinson was considered to be one of the most athletic defensive linemen entering the combine and showed out. Now the matter at hand is which team will pull the trigger on selecting him, and whether it will be in the first round of the draft or not.
Robinson is just one of several star defenders who have a chance to be taken in the first, including Kool-Aid McKinstry of Alabama football. A fellow first round graded defender, Terrion Arnold, shared a prediction about his upcoming NFL career.
With the Draft a little over a month away, let's examine the best landing spots for the Penn State Nittany Lions' star.
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers-
Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers have done an outstanding job of building their defense around a few playmakers and filling in the holes as they go along.
Bowles' team isn't one of the best defenses in the National Football League these days but they know how to utilize great pass rushers as shown by Lavonte David and others in recent years.
Chop Robinson could be the next in a long line of great Bucs defenders. He has the skill, speed, size and athleticism to make an impact from the first game of his rookie season, but it's going to take the right scheme and coach to unleash his potential. Bowles and the Buccaneers aren't world beaters, but they have a need for a player like Robinson which is why they're being projected to select him late in the first round, where it would be a great mutual fit.
2. Detroit Lions-
The Lions have quietly loaded up on talented defensive players over the last few years and GM Brad Holmes has expressed interest in getting ‘best player available' late in the first round with the team's first round pick.
Detroit needs more athleticism along its front line and more pass rusher opposite Aidan Hutchinson. James Houston could provide what they need at outside linebacker but he's been a question mark in terms of his long term health and production.
Chop Robinson would add to an already stacked front seven for Detroit and would help to provide much needed elite athletic ability. The Lions could rotate him in for the first year or two to see how he fits Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn's scheme.
They could bring him along slowly while still giving him room to get after the quarterback and live in the opposing team's backfield, two things Robinson does quite well.
This could be a great fit for the Lions and Robinson if he's still there by the time Detroit picks.
3. Buffalo Bills-
The Bills have talent at every position but need more eye-popping, world class playmakers to punctuate the defensive side of the football. Coach Sean McDermott is not averse to taking risks at the tail end of the first round and in the draft in general as his brilliant selection of tight end Dalton Kincaid proved last season.
The Bills need to bring more heat up front in the passing game Robinson is the perfect guy to do just that. He still hasn't come close to scratching the surface of his potential and that's why the Bills would be a great fit as an already established team with strong leadership from players and coaches alike.
Buffalo can bring Robinson along slowly and turn him into the pass rushing menace he was born to be, an ideal fit for Robinson toward the end of the first round.