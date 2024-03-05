The 2024 NFL scouting combine has wrapped up. Plenty of players across the country interviewed and performed in front of NFL personnel in Indianapolis to help bolster their draft stock and make their NFL dreams come true. One of those players was Alabama star cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry.
McKinstry was a shutdown corner in Tuscaloosa and will join a long-list of stars from that program and that position to make the jump. He will have a long list of suitors. However, teams like the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals stand out as franchises McKinstry can help right away.
McKinstry was one of the best cornerbacks in the country over the last couple of seasons alongside fellow potential first-rounder Terrion Arnold. McKinstry recorded 22 pass deflections in that span.
He was only able to muster one interception, but that's partly because teams just didn't throw in his direction. McKinstry only allowed two receptions of over 20+ yards in 2023, via PFF Data It's a large reason why he is graded as as a top cornerback heading into this draft.
Detroit Lions
The Lions made a run to the NFC Championship Game in 2023, but it didn't come with a few bumps along the way. Those bumps really came from their secondary defending the pass. It was an issue that plagued the Lions all season long, but really surfaced in a big way in the playoffs.
In the Wild Card Round, Los Angeles Rams rookie receiver Puka Nacua lit them up to the tune of 181 yards and a touchdown while hauling in nine of ten targets thrown his way.
Puka Nacua NFL Playoff Debut Every Target, Catch and Run Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions 2024
Nacua had 9 Recs on 10 Tgts for 181 yards and 1 TD.
Full video 📽️ https://t.co/OyuC4x9GrW#fantasyfootball #football #highlights #Stafford #OROY #Kyren #Kupp #ramshouse #Playoffs pic.twitter.com/AqaooDXzK4
— @NFLStudy (@NFLStudy) January 15, 2024
Mike Evans picked up where Nacua left off in the Divisional Round, catching eight of 12 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown.
Mike Evans down to the one-yard line!
📺: #TBvsDET on NBC
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/frRD38BNYS pic.twitter.com/pRmTJjSDr5
— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024
This was an issue all season long for the Lions. They simply did not have the tools to handle some of the best receivers in the NFL.
Brandon Aiyuk is about to go nuclear.
How top WRs have faired vs. Detroit:
CeeDee Lamb: 13-227-1
Justin Jefferson: 12-192-1
Puka Nacua: 9-181-1
Keenan Allen: 11-175-2
Mike Evans: 8-147-1
Jefferson (again): 6-141-1
Lions play 6th-most man & Aiyuk leads SF vs. man (28% TPRR).
— Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) January 25, 2024
Detroit ranked 25th in EPA allowed per dropback in 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles were the only playoff team to rank worse in that metric in the regular season. There may not be a team in the NFL who needs a cornerback more than the Lions.
Detroit has the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. McKinstry is currently 29th-ranked prospect on Dane Brugler's Big Board. The Lions' brass will have to hold their breath in hopes that McKinstry falls into their laps. He'd be well worth it if he does.
Arizona Cardinals
There weren't many teams worse than the Lions at defending the pass in 2023. However, one of those teams that did qualify was the Cardinals. They finished 2023 ranked 31st in EPA allowed per drop back. The only team that was worse was the Washington Commanders.
The Cardinals did try to address the secondary in last year's draft. They used a third-round pick on Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams and a sixth-round pick on Texas Tech corner Kei-Trel Clark. But those two understandably struggled as rookies.
McKinstry would walk in Arizona as the team's number-one cornerback. The Cardinals are unlikely to use their fourth overall pick on a corner; that will likely be Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers depending on what happens with the top three. But corner is arguably their most glaring need on the roster. McKinstry would help fill that and then some.