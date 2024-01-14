Emeka Egbuka is saying all the right things heading into his 2024-2025 return.

The Ohio State football team closed out 2023-2024 with a whimper. They lost to arch-rival Michigan football on a last second interception thrown by current Syracuse Orange QB Kyle McCord and were unable to finish their otherwise great regular season with a win over Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

For the Buckeyes to improve their fortunes in 2024, Coach Ryan Day and staff will have to overcome a schedule that includes a trip to Eugene, Oregon to face Coach Dan Lanning's Ducks as well as a road game against Penn State and a home finale against Michigan football.

The Buckeyes' defense got a big boost with the return of one of its superstars this weekend. A star running back for the Buckeyes also announced that he would return even with a high profile transfer incoming from SEC country.

The big question heading into next season is how well the Buckeyes will gel.

Offensive star Emeka Egbuka also announced his return and is expected to be the leader of the Ohio State football team's vaunted receiving corps. Here are three predictions for Egbuka heading into next season:

1. Ohio State football's Egbuka will be WR1 with Marvin Harrison Jr. gone-

Marvin Harrison Jr. is off for the NFL and is a likely top five to ten draft pick.

Egbula has the experience, route-running ability, leadership skills and love for the Ohio State football program to become WR1 from day one.

If Egbuka does what he is capable of and leads the offense for Coach Day's team, he will have one of his best seasons in recent memory, and so will the Buckeyes.

After the 14-3 debacle and ultimate loss to the Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl, Ohio State needed a display of confidence and leadership from its veteran players.

Egbuka, TreyVeyon Henderson and others have stepped up to the plate. Now it's time for each of them to lead the way both in practice and in game situations.

2. Egbuka will recapture his 2022 magic-

In 2023 Egbuka was almost as heralded as his Biletnikoff Award winning receiving corps mate Harrison Jr.

Egbuka put up big numbers in 2022 and many thought he and Harrison Jr. would replicate the high-flying attack of the CJ Stroud days in Columbus. That didn't quite happen with McCord under center and in the shotgun.

Egbuka had just 41 catches for Ohio State football leaving doubts about his future with the team and in the Big Ten.

Now Egbuka is poised for another great season with Will Howard likely behind center as a transfer from Kansas State football.

Don't expect huge stats from Egbuka but expect Ohio State to rely on him more with Harrison Jr. gone. He will improve on his 2022 numbers and approach 2022 numbers leading Ohio State football to the inaugural 12-team NCAA Football Playoff.

3. Egbuka will become an Ohio State football captain-

Egbuka will follow in the steps of Tommy Eichenberg, Cade Stover and Xavier Johnson in 2024-2025, becoming an Ohio State football team captain.

The Buckeyes need him to lead the way and that he will with the Buckeyes' future as an elite program on the line.

Judging by off-season interviews, Egbuka has taken on the mantle of leadership, winning the Big Ten, and beating ‘The Team Up North' seriously this offseason.

That bodes extremely well for an Ohio State team in need of leadership. Egbuka is the guy to carry the torch with Harrison Jr. headed to the NFL. Expect a big season from the Buckeyes with Egbuka leading the way on offense.