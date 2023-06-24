The 2023 NBA Draft is in the past and now that the dust has settled, it's time to assess each team's draft picks. The Oklahoma City Thunder came into the NBA Draft in an interesting situation. They are coming off one their best regular seasons in recent years having made a strong push for the playoffs with a play-in finish. They have a bonafide superstar in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His presence is the reason why they can't continue stockpiling draft picks and instead need to prioritize winning. With this draft, they did exactly that by selecting two players who are NBA ready in Cason Wallace and Keyontae Johnson.

Cason Wallace – A

The Thunder get an A for selecting Cason Wallace. The combo guard out of Kentucky was one of the most NBA ready players in the draft. He also follows a long line of Kentucky guards who have had success in the NBA with Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets having just completed a phenomenal playoff run. The Thunder almost didn't get Wallace though as the Dallas Mavericks had that pick and swapped selections with them. Wallace is a playmaker and a scorer and can get minutes right away.

Last season at Kentucky, he averaged 11.7 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists with splits of 44.6 percent shooting from the field, 34.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He can handle the ball, he's comfortable creating his own shot and he can initiate the offense and be a playmaker. He also has the ability to be an elite defensive player. The Thunder hit a home-run with this pick. Whether or not he was going to be available at the No. 12 pick is unknown, but he is a top ten player in this draft and the Thunder did well moving up to grab him.

Keyontae Johnson – B

This pick has the potential to be an A depending on how Keyontae Johnson turns out. If anything, Johnson is one of the top feel-good stories of the draft. He made a spectacular return to the court after a health scare in 2020 and he was a big part of Kansas State's NCAA Tournament run. He wasn't able to participate in the combine as he needed to be cleared health-wise by the NBA but was ultimately able to start working out for teams. He was a potential first round talent that the Thunder were able to grab late in the second round.

Last season for Kansas State, Johnson had a breakout college year. He averaged 17.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.6 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point line and 71.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line. One of the things that Johnson had going against him was his age and NBA teams affinity for avoiding older college players. Many of those players though are more NBA-ready and able to contribute right away. Johnson can be a 3&D type player with his consistent outside shooting and his defensive frame/ability. The Thunder have done well with using the G League in recent seasons and they can assign Johnson to the OKC Blue and allow him to get valuable reps from the get-go.

The Thunder also managed to grab Davis Bertans from the Mavericks in their draft day trade that netted them Wallace. Bertans is a good three-point shooter who can space the floor in small-ball lineups and he'll help a Thunder team that's looking to continue to build on last season and become a regular in the Western Conference playoff picture.