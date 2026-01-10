Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams led a 21-point comeback win in a 117-116 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring a season-high 26 points in his 20th game since undergoing two surgeries to repair torn ligaments in his right wrist. Williams has preached patience since his season debut; it’s a theme for the 2025-26 season for the All-NBA forward as he comes to grips with his new normal.

Williams expressed the frustration that comes with such a long-term hurdle at Thunder practice on Saturday.

“It sucks — it’s a very annoying process,” Williams said. “Nobody’s going to be more frustrated than me when shots are short, when they’re not, but it’s just one of those things I’ve learned throughout the game. And it’s not like I’m on a bad team, where I come and jack 40 shots, and figure it out that way. Again, this injury is not something that you get; you have two hand surgeries, and you’re good to go.

It’s something over the course of a year or a year and a half, and having the summers to really figure it out, where it’ll be really back to normal. It’s just one of those things you just figure out in the game, and I’ll be able to be effective in other ways, and not focus on it. That’s my biggest thing; there are so many other things I can be doing to affect the game than score and play defense,” Williams concluded.

Aside from the slight dip in his scoring production, Williams’ averages are on par with the numbers that made him an All-Star last season, averaging 17.6 points on 46.2% shooting, 5.8 assists, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game.

Jalen Williams preaches patience amid wrist injury

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams knows he has a long road ahead of him before he’ll feel like his old self again. Perhaps it’s why Williams cautioned reporters that the end of his recovery wasn’t near despite making his season debut after a 19-game absence.

“It’s gonna take some time,” Williams said. “I haven’t played in forever, and there was just a lot of like behind the scenes, as far as, like, what was actually going on with my hand and two hand surgeries, like, still trying to figure my way out through, like, my jump shot and dribbling, and, like, trying to get my touch back, and that’s just something that’s got to progress throughout the season.”

Williams and the Thunder will host the Heat on Sunday.