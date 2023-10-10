On Monday night, one of the most-anticipated matchups of the NBA preseason, a clash between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder, delivered. With Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren squaring off, the matchup between two of the most gamebreaking unicorns in the NBA was sure to stoke the fire of fans' anticipation.

Every time Wembanyama and Holmgren were guarding each other was must-see television. It's not everyday that fans get to witness two seven-footers who move like guards push each other to the limit. And one such play that got fans' pulses raising was when the Spurs rookie took on the Thunder youngster off the dribble, getting by him with an incredible between-the-legs dribble en route to an and-one layup.

Chet Holmgren ended up being called for the foul on the play, with Victor Wembanyama even flexing his muscles after converting such a tough layup at the rim. But the Thunder big man is calling the play like it is after he found himself on the receiving end of a headbutt from the Spurs rookie that knocked him straight towards the ground.

“The headbutt is an unstoppable move fasho,” Holmgren wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.

Of course, that is an inadvertent headbutt from Victor Wembanyama, who, at his size, couldn't avoid hitting Chet Holmgren with the dome of his head as he put his head down when he barreled his way towards the basket. But therein lies the difficulty of guarding the prized Spurs rookie. Given how lengthy he is, contesting his shot is difficult enough as it is, as any attempts to guard his shots ends up not reaching the height with which he releases the ball, leading to fouls like the one the Thunder center took on the aforementioned play.

At the end of the day, Holmgren has nothing but love for Wembanyama even as they figure to be in each other's path for years to come, especially given how young they are. The Thunder rookie is raring to have another go at the dynamic Spurs prospect, and he'll get that chance when the two teams face off once again on November 14.