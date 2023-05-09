A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The league announced on Tuesday the awardees of this season’s NBA All-Defensive Teams. Most of the top names that were expected to be included in the two all-defensive squads were on the list, but as per usual, there were also a handful of snubs as well. One of them was Oklahoma City Thunder defensive ace Lu Dort. According to a couple of his teammates, Dort being snubbed from the two all-defensive teams is a bit of a travesty.

Thunder studs Chet Holmgren and Josh Giddey both could not help but question the process that went into the selection of the NBA’s All-Defensive Team. Clearly, both Holmgren and Giddey believe that Dort should have been named as one of the Top 10 defenders in the league:

No Lu Dort? — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) May 9, 2023

Lu Dort snubbed from snub team is wild https://t.co/PtUSCdkq29 — josh giddey (@joshgiddey) May 9, 2023

For the record, it’s Jaren Jackson Jr., Brook Lopez, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, and Alex Caruso who comprised the all-defensive first team. Derrick White, Draymond Green, OG Anunoby, Dillon Brooks, and Bam Adebayo, on the other hand, were named as the all-defensive second team.

It’s a shame that only 10 players in the entire league can be selected for the all-defensive teams, but at the same time, it’s also what makes these selections special. Nevertheless, the Thunder still aren’t happy with the fact that Lu Dort was completely snubbed from the same.

Lu Dort, 24, is coming off the best season of his career with the Thunder in terms of his availability all season long. This year, he played a career-best 74 games for OKC, with averages of 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.0 steals, while also connecting on 1.8 triples per game. He’s not exactly a stat sheet stuffer, but what makes this young man so special is the defensive prowess that he brings to the table for the Thunder.