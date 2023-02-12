After sustaining a Lisfranc injury in his right foot during an offseason pro-am event and being ruled out for the 2022-23 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren seems to have become an afterthought for most NBA fans.

However, Thunder fans may need to sit up in their seats.

Holmgren appears to have taken a major step forward in his injury rehab.

While it’s nice to see Holmgren taking and making midrange jumpers with ease, him running the court without any perceivable hitch or limp is what’s most important.

Foot injuries have historically been unkind to men of Holmgren’s height. While the advancements in modern medicine have made it easier for players to come back from serious injuries as ever, they’re still complicated. So, to see Holmgren moving with so much ease, grace and without any perceivable pain is exciting.

Listed at 7-feet tall and 195 pounds, the gangly Holmgren has been a popular sports figures for years due to his ability to make plays on the perimeter like a guard but dominate the interior with his slight frame.

Those familiar with the NBA draft have made notable comparisons for the Gonzaga product, such as Cleveland Cavaliers defensive stud Evan Mobley. Controversial NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins even saw fit to compare him to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis.

Wherever others stand on Holmgren, he was good enough to be taken first overall, not just second.

So, if the Thunder get him back fully healthy next season, watch out.