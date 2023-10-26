Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder has scored his first career regular season bucket, and it showed once again the talent that made him the number two overall pick. Holmgren played his college ball at Gonzaga and now his NBA career is officially off to a promising start.

Prior to the game, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped a Michael Jordan truth bomb on his offensive game. This year's Thunder team was compared to Kevin Durant era Oklahoma City by NBA luminary Matt Barnes.

Holmgren's first official NBA points were recorded on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls on the road as the 7-foot-2 power forward/center showed off out-of-this-world body control and precision on a long-range turnaround jump shot.

Chet Holmgren knocks down the turnaround jumper for his first career basket 🔥pic.twitter.com/EkkzleWSFc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2023

Thunder Battled Bulls on Opening Night

The Thunder led the Bulls 61-55 at halftime with Holmgren recording seven points and four rebounds. Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 points and four assists while power forward Jalen Williams had 14 points.

The Bulls were led by 10 points and five rebounds from DeMar DeRozan and nine points from Torrey Craig.

Fans React to Holmgren Shot

One fan was simple and direct with their assertion on Holmgren's shot.

“Solid player,” they wrote with a ‘fire emoji' at the end of their message.

“Magical man,” another fan added.

“Absolutely lost that man,” another chimed in.

Holmgren is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He averaged 14.1 points and 3.7 blocks in his lone college season with the Gonzaga Bulldogs before sitting out his first year of NBA eligibility due to injury.

Holmgren shot 73.7% from inside the arc during his college days and 39% from beyond the three-point line.