Chet Holmgren hit a game-tying shot Saturday night to send Thunder-Warriors to overtime and a cool angle of the moment went viral.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have started the season strong, rushing out to a 9-4 record and the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder hit this record with a huge, dramatic overtime win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday thanks to a late game-tying 3-pointer by burgeoning young star Chet Holmgren. After the game, a cool angle of the shot went viral.

The Thunder-Warriors game was a back-and-forth affair that came right down to the wire. In the fourth quarter alone, there were five ties and five lead changes.

With 3.0 seconds left, the Warriors Andrew Wiggins hit a three to put his side up 117-114. Josh Giddey inbounded the ball for the Thunder, finding Chet Holmgren, who hit a fall-away jumper as time expired to tie the game.

The Thunder won the game in overtime, and afterward, a video of the Holmgren shot from a courtside seat went viral, racking up over 27,000 views on the original video and over 500,000 when Thunder Film Room shared it.

In overtime, Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his game-high 40 points, and Holmgren added 36 on the night. On the Warriors side, Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry led the way with 31 and 25 points, respectively.

The loss dumped the Warriors down the standings. At 6-8, they are now in 10th place. For the Thunder, the perpetually young and rebuilding squad could be at the top of the standings to stay this season if Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren keep playing like this and coming up in the clutch as Holmgren did on Saturday night.