Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr explained why he chose not to foul Chet Holmgren on his game-tying triple.

The Golden State Warriors were just 1.6 seconds away from ending a five-game losing streak on Saturday before OKC Thunder big man Chet Holmgren forced OT with a game-tying triple over Andrew Wiggins.

The Dubs ultimately went on to lose in overtime and after the contest, head coach Steve Kerr was asked why he chose not to foul Holmgren.

Via Warriors on NBCS:

“We only wanted to foul if it was a clean foul because at that time, if somebody catches — I've seen a lot of plays where you foul early and they still give the guy a shooting foul, so you've got to be really careful,” Kerr told reporters. “So we switched and [Andrew Wiggins] got a good challenge. Chet just made an incredible shot.”

The Warriors forward was guarding Shai Gilgeous-Alexander but switched onto Holmgren and tried to contest the shot.

I tried,” Wiggins told reporters. “He's tall.”

Sending Chet to the charity stripe to take three shots honestly seems like it wouldn't have been an awful move. That's a nerve-racking moment for a rookie with the game on the line. On the other hand, you can also understand Kerr's logic, too. Wiggins did his best to make Holmgren's life difficult. After all, that was an extremely low percentage three. You just have to tip your cap.

For the Warriors, it's just the reality of their struggles right now. Golden State has dropped six in a row and still remains without Draymond Green, who is serving a five-game suspension. Their next chance to end the skid will be on Monday against the Houston Rockets.