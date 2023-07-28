The Oklahoma City Thunder's center Chet Holmgren and 2023 number one overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama have a lot in common. Both young big men are well above seven feet tall, and both have the ability to redefine the center position in the most popular basketball league in the world.

The Thunder and their fans have yet to see what a fully healthy Holmgren can do on the court, but this could finally be the year.

The team's brass is giddy with excitement about the possibility of getting a chance to see what the former Gonzaga Bulldog and number two overall pick can do. Meanwhile, the Thunder still have one key weakness to address in free agency. The Thunder also would do well to make a rumored trade for another towering outside shooter that could change everything.

As Holmgren-mania counts down the day, weeks and months, an impending new school rivalry has appeared on the horizon. The Spurs' number one overall pick Wembanyama doesn't have quite the same experience or outside shooting pedigree as Holmgren, but he does have defense that reminds some of NBA legend Bill Russell, and an effortless way of exceling on the court that hasn't been seen in decades.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Recently, New Orleans Pelicans player Trey Murphy III gave his take on the budding Wembanyama vs. Holmgren rivalry. According to Murphy III, Holmgren has one particular quality that sets him apart in this big man arms race.

Who you taking for one year, Chet or Wemby? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/p2bqwVIujk — Road Trippin’ Show🎧 (@RoadTrippinPod) July 26, 2023

As the Thunder's 2023 season draws near, the hope among fans is that Holmgren proves it on the court. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ascending to the level of bona fide superstar, the sky is the limit for OKC in 2023.