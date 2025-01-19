On Sunday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder will host the Brooklyn Nets to officially get the second half of their season underway. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable for the contest with a right wrist sprain. Here's everything we know about Gilgeous-Alexander's injury and his playing status vs the Nets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander playing status vs Nets

Given that he is listed as questionable on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Gilgeous-Alexander will be able to suit up when the two teams square up on Sunday evening.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed the Thunder's last contest, a road loss to the Dallas Mavericks, which took place 24 hours after he dropped 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a blowout victory.

Joining Gilgeous-Alexander on the Thunder injury report is co-star Jalen Williams, who is also questionable with a right hip strain. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein will remain out of the lineup with their longer term injuries.

Meanwhile, the Nets have several players listed on the injury report, including reported Thunder trade target Cam Johnson, who is questionable with a right ankle sprain, and Cam Thomas, who has been out of the lineup for a while with a hamstring injury.

On paper, this Nets vs Thunder contest would figure to be one of the league's best teams squaring off against one of its worst, but that could certainly change if both Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander are unable to suit up.

Last week, the Nets lost by 59 (!) points on the road against the Los Angeles Clippers, but were able to keep things much more competitive two nights later against the Lakers.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are looking to bounce back after taking just their seventh loss of the season on Friday in Dallas.

In any case, the Thunder and Nets are slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.